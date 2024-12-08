Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of PATH opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 236.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 61.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $1,483,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

