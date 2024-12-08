Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

RBRK has been the subject of several other reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Rubrik Trading Up 20.4 %

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,559,908.80. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,912 shares of company stock worth $22,673,114 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares during the period.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

