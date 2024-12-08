Centrica’s (CNA) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 112.99 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.90 ($2.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £61,500 ($78,383.89). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,624 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £1,997.52 ($2,545.91). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,644. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

