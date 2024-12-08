Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Scotiabank

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $250.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $165.12 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

