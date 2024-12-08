Adobe’s (ADBE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $635.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.08.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $552.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.94. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

