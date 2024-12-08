HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 1,018,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

