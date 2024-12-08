MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.82. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 11,997 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

In other news, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. This trade represents a 16.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,844,384. This trade represents a 15.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

