Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.71. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1,220 shares.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

