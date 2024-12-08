Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $206.57, but opened at $193.59. Guidewire Software shares last traded at $180.60, with a volume of 630,857 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25, a P/E/G ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.81.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after buying an additional 256,702 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,318,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

