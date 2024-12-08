Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 673,122 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,406,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,791,000 after purchasing an additional 193,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 225,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,276,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 340,766 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

