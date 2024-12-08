Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,746. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

