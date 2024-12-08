Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 79.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 302,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 134,042 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.