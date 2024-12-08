Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.
Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Institutional Trading of Ford Motor
Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
