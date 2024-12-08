Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.61. Evotec shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1,293 shares traded.

EVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth $71,183,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the second quarter worth about $87,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Evotec by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Evotec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

