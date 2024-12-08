KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. KB Home has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

