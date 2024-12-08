Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.90. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 4.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

