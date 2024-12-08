Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,138.60. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $108,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,424.44. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,816 shares of company stock worth $1,530,087. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 510.26%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.