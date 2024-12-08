Reviewing Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) and Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sienna Senior Living and Life Healthcare Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 Life Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Life Healthcare Group.

Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Life Healthcare Group pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.3%. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Healthcare Group pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and Life Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and Life Healthcare Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -19.12 Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A $10.67 0.35

Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Healthcare Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sienna Senior Living beats Life Healthcare Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs. It also offers services in the areas of diagnostics, mental health, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and obstetric. In addition, the company provides diagnostic imaging services; magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners; develops, manufactures, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Afrox Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited in January 2005. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.