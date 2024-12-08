Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -12.23% 3.41% Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A $4.77 million 72.00 Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors $1.18 billion $88.69 million 36.40

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I. Valuence Merger Corp. I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

