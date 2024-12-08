Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Head to Head Contrast

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TE Connectivity and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity 20.15% 18.48% 10.20% Rubicon Technology -29.90% -122.29% -47.56%

Risk and Volatility

TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TE Connectivity and Rubicon Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity $15.85 billion 2.88 $3.19 billion $10.27 14.84 Rubicon Technology $2.00 million 2.08 -$10,000.00 $0.19 9.21

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TE Connectivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TE Connectivity and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity 1 6 5 0 2.33 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

TE Connectivity currently has a consensus price target of $159.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given TE Connectivity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Rubicon Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. The company sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About Rubicon Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.