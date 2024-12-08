Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,673,000 after acquiring an additional 292,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 282,016 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $21,576,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

