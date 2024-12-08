Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 547.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9,922.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 35.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

