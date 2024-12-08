Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 290.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
