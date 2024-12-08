National Bankshares Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Emera

Emera Stock Up 0.4 %

Emera Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$55.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.87. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$56.07. The firm has a market cap of C$16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.84%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.