Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCHGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.6 %

About Coca-Cola HBC

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

