BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.52, but opened at $52.76. BRP shares last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 116,788 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BRP by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

