W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.0 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $65.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.