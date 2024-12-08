Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial
In other news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $180,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,460.90. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,229,000 after purchasing an additional 333,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after buying an additional 1,206,575 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,935 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
