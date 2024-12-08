IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:IGC opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 158.95% and a negative net margin of 1,062.47%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IGC Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGC Pharma news, Director James P. Moran bought 588,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $199,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 942,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,416.68. This represents a 166.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGC Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IGC Pharma by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IGC Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

