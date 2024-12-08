Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 128202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

