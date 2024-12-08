VF (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on VF from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of VF stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VF will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,448 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in VF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 96,442 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

