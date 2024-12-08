Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy Rating

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Admiral Group Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.
About Admiral Group
