Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy Rating

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Admiral Group Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $34.18 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

