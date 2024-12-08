Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 46843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $267.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 970.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.