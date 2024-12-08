Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of WH opened at $101.89 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,849 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after buying an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 284,590.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 284,590 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 233,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

