Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
