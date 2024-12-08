Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

