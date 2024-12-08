Morgan Stanley Downgrades Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Redeia Corporación Stock Down 0.8 %

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Redeia Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

