JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. Vital Energy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth $7,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vital Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $10,443,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

