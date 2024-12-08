CIBC Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$145.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.93 and a one year high of C$152.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

