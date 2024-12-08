Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

