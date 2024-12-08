VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

VNRX opened at $0.63 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of VolitionRx worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

