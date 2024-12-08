Stifel Nicolaus Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$140.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.00.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.41. The stock has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$89.93 and a 52-week high of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

