Scotiabank Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

TSE EMA opened at C$55.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a 12 month low of C$44.13 and a 12 month high of C$56.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

