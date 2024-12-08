Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Lowered to Sector Perform Rating by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.93 and a one year high of C$152.97. The firm has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

