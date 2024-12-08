E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.On
E.On Price Performance
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.