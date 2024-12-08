Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$61.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.05 and a 12 month high of C$61.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

