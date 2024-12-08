Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 93.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $254,977,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.