Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.
Welltower Stock Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 93.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $254,977,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
