Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $8.02. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 9,407,844 shares trading hands.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $3,727,937.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,197,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. The trade was a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Diaz bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $739,667.28. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,958 shares of company stock worth $5,461,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

