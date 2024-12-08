Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.24, but opened at $32.55. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 90,481 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPCR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 221,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after buying an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,531,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.