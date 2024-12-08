Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$152.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.41. The company has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.59%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

