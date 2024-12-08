IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $10.00. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 15,452 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $613.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.08.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.19). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,534.03% and a negative return on equity of 155.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,902 shares of company stock worth $68,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.