FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Lowered by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.67. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $68.85 and a 1 year high of $100.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.91.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.8081 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

